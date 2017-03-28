CONTROVERSY: Councillor Richard Udall, who represents St John's.
Councillor Richard Udall says a long-standing exemption introduced in 1992 allowing university students to avoid the household bill should be scrapped. The Labour politician says families in Worcester are "angry" that they have to pay high council taxes while students can live next door without contributing anything towards local services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester News.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gander council aiming to ban Christmas advertis...
|10 hr
|where will it end 3
|2
|Gander council aiming to ban Christmas advertis...
|10 hr
|where will it end 2
|1
|In the wake of declining stock, Gillett urges n...
|11 hr
|we the little pee...
|1
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|17 hr
|CC benefactor
|62,063
|The Thursday news briefing: An at-a-glance surv...
|Mar 3
|Dateless LAVAL Po...
|2
|St. John's United to host Hymns for Haiti (Jan '10)
|Feb 28
|do they know
|4
|Projects promoting safe and caring schools thro...
|Feb 25
|Atlantic 2016
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC