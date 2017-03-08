Come From Away makes iTunes debut

Come From Away makes iTunes debut

Released under The Musical Company label, a CD will also be available for online and in-store purchase on March 24. Pre-orders are being accepted on amazon.ca and barnesandnoble.com. An Amazon.com editorial review called "Come From Away the breathtaking new Broadway musical with a propulsive score by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, and direction by Tony nominee Christopher Ashley, in a cast recording co-produced by Grammy winner David Lai."

