Cocaine, Marijuana bust leads to charges against Burin pair
Police have seized what they believe to be illegal drugs inside a Burin home, and have charged two people with drug possession. The RCMP said Friday that a 29-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman are facing charges following a search on March 8. Police say "quantities of what are believed to be cocaine and marihuana were seized" from the residence.
