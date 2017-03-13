Carbonear fire department called to house fire midnight last night
The local fire department got a call last night at midnight about a house fire in Crocker's Cove, Carbonear. The house, which is just at the corner of Water Street and Burnt Head Road, suffered significant damages from the fire.
