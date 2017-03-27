Call 911 or leave a message, pleads Port aux Basques fire department
Calling 911 instead of the fire department directly will help weed out wrong numbers and nuisance calls, according to the deputy fire chief. Old habits die hard in Port aux Basques, where the mayor says people are calling the local volunteer fire department during an emergency, instead of calling 911.
