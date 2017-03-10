Caitlin Hoskins chosen Children's Wish Ambassador
Caitlin Hoskins of Random Island said she was honoured to be chosen the Children's Wish Foundation's Wish Ambassador for the its 2017 Emerald Gala held at the Sheraton Hotel in St. John's on March 11. "I wish nothing but the best for the foundation to keep granting wishes to the children that are struggling medically," Caitlin said in a recent Facebook post. She was born with a condition called true venous vascular malformation.
