Byrne pleads guilty to break-ins at Flynn's Pub, Main Level Caf in Corner Brook

One of the two young men charged with breaking into Flynn's Pub in Corner Brook in January has pleaded guilty to the charges against him. During an appearance in provincial court Thursday, Byrne entered guilty pleas to the pub break-in on Broadway along with a break and entry at Main Level CafA© in the Millbrook Mall in Corner Brook.

Newfoundland

