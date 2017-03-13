Broadway reviews of Canadian 9/11-ins...

Broadway reviews of Canadian 9/11-inspired musical' Come From Away'

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: SooToday

The reviews are in and Canadian 9/11-inspired musical "Come From Away" appears to be Broadway's newest critical hit. The production is set in the remote town of Gander, N.L., which provided refuge to thousands of passengers and crew from planes diverted after U.S. air space was closed following the Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 10 hr service 62,068
News Gander council aiming to ban Christmas advertis... Mar 8 where will it end 3 2
News Gander council aiming to ban Christmas advertis... Mar 8 where will it end 2 1
News In the wake of declining stock, Gillett urges n... Mar 7 we the little pee... 1
News The Thursday news briefing: An at-a-glance surv... Mar 3 Dateless LAVAL Po... 2
News St. John's United to host Hymns for Haiti (Jan '10) Feb 28 do they know 4
News Projects promoting safe and caring schools thro... Feb 25 Atlantic 2016 1
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,792 • Total comments across all topics: 279,536,455

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC