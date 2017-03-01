Breaking Man accused of murdering daughter pleads not guilty
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - The man of killing his young daughter and then setting fire to his house in Carbonear has pleaded not guilty to murder and arson. Trent Spencer Butt entered the plea today in Newfoundland Supreme Court in St. John's.
