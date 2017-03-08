Breaking Damaging winds knock out pow...

Breaking Damaging winds knock out power in Trinity-Conception-Placentia

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Compass

Strong winds overturned a section of this Quonset hut located at the government wharf in Bay Roberts early Saturday afternoon. Intense wind gusts are wreaking havoc throughout the Trinity-Conception-Placentia area and the entire Avalon Peninsula Saturday afternoon, knocking out power and damaging property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Compass.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 8 hr Father R 62,064
News Gander council aiming to ban Christmas advertis... Mar 8 where will it end 3 2
News Gander council aiming to ban Christmas advertis... Mar 8 where will it end 2 1
News In the wake of declining stock, Gillett urges n... Mar 7 we the little pee... 1
News The Thursday news briefing: An at-a-glance surv... Mar 3 Dateless LAVAL Po... 2
News St. John's United to host Hymns for Haiti (Jan '10) Feb 28 do they know 4
News Projects promoting safe and caring schools thro... Feb 25 Atlantic 2016 1
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,147 • Total comments across all topics: 279,483,425

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC