Birchington: Derek Eaglestone jailed for child-sex offences
A courageous former St John's Ambulance cadet today struck a defiant note as he watched his sex attacker being sent to prison for offences dating back 44 years. As the 80-year-old a decorated St John's commander was led away to the cells, brave victim Phillip Russell asked the judge to lift the legal restriction so he could be named publicly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kent Online.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|6 hr
|anon
|62,102
|Trudeau to watch Canadian 9/11-inspired musical...
|Mar 16
|what Fluffy doing...
|1
|Gander council aiming to ban Christmas advertis...
|Mar 8
|where will it end 3
|2
|Gander council aiming to ban Christmas advertis...
|Mar 8
|where will it end 2
|1
|In the wake of declining stock, Gillett urges n...
|Mar 7
|we the little pee...
|1
|The Thursday news briefing: An at-a-glance surv...
|Mar 3
|Dateless LAVAL Po...
|2
|St. John's United to host Hymns for Haiti (Jan '10)
|Feb 28
|do they know
|4
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC