Birchington: Derek Eaglestone jailed ...

Birchington: Derek Eaglestone jailed for child-sex offences

22 hrs ago

A courageous former St John's Ambulance cadet today struck a defiant note as he watched his sex attacker being sent to prison for offences dating back 44 years. As the 80-year-old a decorated St John's commander was led away to the cells, brave victim Phillip Russell asked the judge to lift the legal restriction so he could be named publicly.

