Ball recognizes Cougar 491 crash in HOA as 8th anniversary approaches
Premier Dwight Ball acknowledged the eighth anniversary of the crash of Cougar Helicopters Flight 491 in the House of Assembly earlier today. The helicopter went down as it was heading offshore to the White Rose oil field on March 12, 2009 with 18 people - two crew and 16 passengers - on board.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Labradorian.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gander council aiming to ban Christmas advertis...
|Wed
|where will it end 3
|2
|Gander council aiming to ban Christmas advertis...
|Wed
|where will it end 2
|1
|In the wake of declining stock, Gillett urges n...
|Tue
|we the little pee...
|1
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|Tue
|CC benefactor
|62,063
|The Thursday news briefing: An at-a-glance surv...
|Mar 3
|Dateless LAVAL Po...
|2
|St. John's United to host Hymns for Haiti (Jan '10)
|Feb 28
|do they know
|4
|Projects promoting safe and caring schools thro...
|Feb 25
|Atlantic 2016
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC