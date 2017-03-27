Atlantic salmon conservation projects funded in N.L.
The Atlantic Salmon Conservation Foundation is funding 16 projects in Newfoundland and Labrador to the tune of $253,116 this summer. The projects range from habitat restoration in various rivers and watersheds to a public education and awareness campaign on wild Atlantic salmon.
