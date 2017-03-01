Appeal court overturns 2nd-degree murder conviction of Frederick Cormier Jr.
Spencer Eldridge, 23, died from stab wounds suffered during a fight outside a home on Lancaster Street on Saint John's west side on May 13, 2014. The New Brunswick Court of Appeal has ordered a new murder trial for Frederick Cormier Jr. in the 2014 stabbing death of Spencer Eldridge in Saint John.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|roxyDB2
|62,052
|St. John's United to host Hymns for Haiti (Jan '10)
|Feb 28
|do they know
|4
|Projects promoting safe and caring schools thro...
|Feb 25
|Atlantic 2016
|1
|Ottawa to invest in 'fisheries innovation' for ...
|Feb 24
|Nfld
|1
|Newfoundland and Labrador to cut 287 management...
|Feb 24
|Nfld
|1
|No student should go hungry in Halton
|Feb 21
|Mac
|1
|Call Board auditions: Muhlenberg Summer Theatre...
|Feb 20
|silly rabbit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC