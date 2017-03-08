Another blizzard pounds Newfoundland and Labrador
All of Newfoundland and much of Labrador remains under weather warnings, watches and statements today as high winds and blizzard conditions move through the province. The Avalon and Bonavista peninsulas and the Clarenville area are being blasted by strong southwesterly winds that will gust up to 140 km/h in the afternoon, Environment Canada says.
