A smile and arrest welcome asylum see...

A smile and arrest welcome asylum seekers to Canada

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: CBC News

Chris Hall is the CBC's National Affairs Editor and host of The House on CBC Radio, based in the Parliamentary Bureau in Ottawa. He began his reporting career with the Ottawa Citizen, before moving to CBC Radio in 1992, where he worked as a national radio reporter in Toronto, Halifax and St. John's.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 1 hr Work 62,149
News Drinking water workshop today in Gander Wed need xpensive fil... 1
News Carbonear, Spaniard's Bay groups receive federa... Wed Danny Williams 1
News O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil... Wed Ben 1
News St. John's rejects Kilbride seniors building (Nov '10) Wed Ben 2
News Barricaded man apprehended without incident in ... Wed Ben 1
News Unlawful confinement charges in Goulds domestic... Wed Where is Ben 1
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Oakland
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,195 • Total comments across all topics: 279,947,043

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC