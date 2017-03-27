A smile and arrest welcome asylum seekers to Canada
Chris Hall is the CBC's National Affairs Editor and host of The House on CBC Radio, based in the Parliamentary Bureau in Ottawa. He began his reporting career with the Ottawa Citizen, before moving to CBC Radio in 1992, where he worked as a national radio reporter in Toronto, Halifax and St. John's.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|Work
|62,149
|Drinking water workshop today in Gander
|Wed
|need xpensive fil...
|1
|Carbonear, Spaniard's Bay groups receive federa...
|Wed
|Danny Williams
|1
|O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil...
|Wed
|Ben
|1
|St. John's rejects Kilbride seniors building (Nov '10)
|Wed
|Ben
|2
|Barricaded man apprehended without incident in ...
|Wed
|Ben
|1
|Unlawful confinement charges in Goulds domestic...
|Wed
|Where is Ben
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC