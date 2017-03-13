A little Shakespeare, a little fiddle: New St. John's show tackles transgender youth issues
Fionn Shea and Gemma Hickey say the stage is a way for transgender youth to share the stories. The stage is proving to be a creative - and safe - space for some transgender youth in St. John's and the result is a new performance called transVersing , which is billed as an evening "where fiddle meets Shakespeare meets slam poetry meets soapbox rant."
Add your comments below
