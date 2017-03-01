4 men arrested in Paradise home invas...

4 men arrested in Paradise home invasion facing 139 other charges

Tyler Donahue, Gary Hennessey, Mitchell Nippard and Abdifatah Mohamed appear in provincial court in St. John's on Feb. 10 in this file photo. The four men who were arrested in an armed home invasion in Paradise in February are the same men facing another 139 charges in other home invasions and the shooting of two dogs.

