3 times a charm? Dale Kirby states, r...

3 times a charm? Dale Kirby states, restates his explanation of 'over my dead body' comment

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

MHA David Brazil questioned MHA Dale Kirby over recent comments he made regarding cuts to the education system in Tuesday's sitting of the House of Assembly. When challenged in the House of Assembly on whether or not the education system will face more cuts, Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Dale Kirby had but a few words.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 9 hr NEA BUF 62,041
News St. John's United to host Hymns for Haiti (Jan '10) 18 hr do they know 4
News Projects promoting safe and caring schools thro... Feb 25 Atlantic 2016 1
News Ottawa to invest in 'fisheries innovation' for ... Feb 24 Nfld 1
News Newfoundland and Labrador to cut 287 management... Feb 24 Nfld 1
News No student should go hungry in Halton Feb 21 Mac 1
News Call Board auditions: Muhlenberg Summer Theatre... Feb 20 silly rabbit 1
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,679 • Total comments across all topics: 279,227,112

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC