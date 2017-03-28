28 people charged after Muskrat Falls...

28 people charged after Muskrat Falls protests

1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Twenty-eight people have been charged in connection with last year's protests at the Muskrat Falls site, the RCMP announced on Tuesday afternoon. A total of 60 charges were laid, including mischief, breaches of a court order, and taking a motor vehicle without consent.

