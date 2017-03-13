2 arrested after knifepoint robbery a...

2 arrested after knifepoint robbery at Bishop's Falls convenience store

1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Two Grand Falls-Windsor teenagers have been charged in relation to an armed robbery in Bishop's Falls Tuesday evening. The RCMP said officers responded to a convenience store in the community at 10 p.m., after reports that a man armed with a knife walked in with his face partially covered and demanded cash from the clerk.

