10 Things to Know for Today

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, center, and his wife Sophie Gregoire chat with some of the citizens from Gander, Newfoundland, after the Broadway musical "Come From Away" in New York on Wednesday, March 15, 2017. Trudeau, along with first daughter Ivanka Trump, have welcomed the new musical that celebrates Canadian compassion following 9/11.

