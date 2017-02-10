Woman charged in central Newfoundland...

Woman charged in central Newfoundland murder arrested for breaches

Early this morning, the Grand Falls Windsor RCMP arrested Wanda Joy Ash for breaches of recognizance and undertaking that she was released on after being charged with murder in 2013. Ash is expected to appear in provincial court this morning in Grand Falls-Windsor on the new charges, the RCMP said in a news release.

Newfoundland

