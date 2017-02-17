Woman charged after domestic assault
A 40-year-old woman has been charged with assault with a weapon, two counts of assaulting a police officer, obstruction and four counts of breach of a court order. Around 9:15 p.m., RNC patrol offices responded to a 911 call from an apartment in centre city St. John's.
