Woman allegedly threatens federal prosecutor after being denied bail, now facing further charges

4 min ago

A woman who appeared in provincial court in Happy Valley-Goose Bay this week for a bail hearing left the court facing more charges, after she allegedly made a choking gesture directed at a prosecutor. Sources within the justice system tell CBC that Mercer allegedly used her hands to make a choking gesture as she was being taken to cells by a court sheriff.

