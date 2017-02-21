What are you at? Building airplanes in the shed
"When you play a concerto with an orchestra, there's maybe a thousand people in the audience, and they are focused on what you're doing, intensely," said Weber. In addition to flying, Weber built his own biplane, and he is currently refurbishing a friend's Corben Junior Ace in his shed in central St. John's.
