Western Memorial Regional Hospital receives funding for new equipment

Advanced Education, Skills and Labour Minister Gerry Byrne had more than a timeline with him when he spoke to the Rotary Club of Corner Brook about the regional hospital in Corner Brook Thursday. Besides outlining the history of planning he presented for a new hospital under the former PC government and what the current Liberal administration is now doing about building it, Byrne also spoke of how more than $1.4 million will be spent on new equipment for the current Western Memorial Regional Hospital.

