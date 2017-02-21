Wanda Ash found guilty of manslaughter in 2013 death of Jason Skinner
A woman who had been charged with first-degree murder for the April 2013 death of Jason Skinner in Grand Falls-Windsor has been found guilty of manslaughter. Skinner was found seriously injured at his home in Grand Falls-Windsor by RCMP officers in April 2013.
