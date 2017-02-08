Trevor Wheeler contesting Crown's vul...

Trevor Wheeler contesting Crown's vulnerable witness application

Trevor Ralas Wheeler is contesting an application by the Crown to have his alleged victim testify by close circuit television or behind a screen. Wheeler, 31, of Irishtown-Summerside is accused of breaking into the woman's apartment in November 2014.

