Traffic lights smashed near Avalon Mall, driver charged with impaired

32 min ago Read more: CBC News

One man has had his license suspended and is charged with impaired driving after he drove his truck into this downed traffic pole on Kenmount Road. A 30-year-old man is charged with impaired driving for crashing his truck into a traffic pole, destroying the lights at the intersection of Kenmount Road and the entrance to the Avalon Mall early Friday morning.

