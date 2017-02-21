Traffic lights smashed near Avalon Mall, driver charged with impaired
One man has had his license suspended and is charged with impaired driving after he drove his truck into this downed traffic pole on Kenmount Road. A 30-year-old man is charged with impaired driving for crashing his truck into a traffic pole, destroying the lights at the intersection of Kenmount Road and the entrance to the Avalon Mall early Friday morning.
