Teenage Marlborough author's book tackling mental health head on

A TEENAGE Marlborough author says writing her book about a children's guide to mental health was empowering after she herself has battled with anxiety and anorexia for years. Hundreds of copies of former St John's pupil Emily Palmer's debut book: Scrambled Heads - A Children's Guide to Mental Health, have been sold so far, much to her delight.

