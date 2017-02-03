Students can't beat dance experience

A group of 25 budding dancers from St John's and St Nicholas and St Laurence primary schools spent an afternoon experiencing what it is liked to be a secondary school dance student. The year five and six pupils were all chosen to be part of the Gifted and Talented Experience held at the Wey Valley School.

