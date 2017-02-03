Stigma, discrimination stops drug users from getting clean needles: AIDS committee

Stigma, discrimination and fear are all preventing drug users from accessing safe needles and supplies, according to the head of an advocacy group. He estimates his organization distributes about half a million clean needles each year for the purpose of harm-reduction in drug use - but Gerard Yetman, the executive director with the AIDS Committee of Newfoundland and Labrador, says there are still plenty of barriers for drug users who want to reduce the risk of illness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.