Stigma, discrimination stops drug users from getting clean needles: AIDS committee
Stigma, discrimination and fear are all preventing drug users from accessing safe needles and supplies, according to the head of an advocacy group. He estimates his organization distributes about half a million clean needles each year for the purpose of harm-reduction in drug use - but Gerard Yetman, the executive director with the AIDS Committee of Newfoundland and Labrador, says there are still plenty of barriers for drug users who want to reduce the risk of illness.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|7 hr
|AngusMaGuillacuddy
|61,976
|Three moose appear at Tim Horton's drive-thru, ...
|Jan 7
|not same luck 4 deer
|1
|Snowfall warning, special weather statements is...
|Jan 7
|Moose head 4 Timmys
|1
|Mount Pearl grocery store employee wins $250,00...
|Dec '16
|hassen benhassen
|3
|Quebec and N.L.: Why peace won't come quickly b...
|Dec '16
|Nfld got short st...
|1
|Did Trudeau tip his hand on NAFTA? Not while Tr...
|Nov '16
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|Tar-covered ghost vessel from Canada hits Ireland
|Nov '16
|McCafe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC