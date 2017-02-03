Stigma, discrimination stops drug use...

Stigma, discrimination stops drug users from getting clean needles: AIDS committee

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: CBC News

Stigma, discrimination and fear are all preventing drug users from accessing safe needles and supplies, according to the head of an advocacy group. He estimates his organization distributes about half a million clean needles each year for the purpose of harm-reduction in drug use - but Gerard Yetman, the executive director with the AIDS Committee of Newfoundland and Labrador, says there are still plenty of barriers for drug users who want to reduce the risk of illness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 7 hr AngusMaGuillacuddy 61,976
News Three moose appear at Tim Horton's drive-thru, ... Jan 7 not same luck 4 deer 1
News Snowfall warning, special weather statements is... Jan 7 Moose head 4 Timmys 1
News Mount Pearl grocery store employee wins $250,00... Dec '16 hassen benhassen 3
News Quebec and N.L.: Why peace won't come quickly b... Dec '16 Nfld got short st... 1
News Did Trudeau tip his hand on NAFTA? Not while Tr... Nov '16 JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 1
News Tar-covered ghost vessel from Canada hits Ireland Nov '16 McCafe 1
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,745 • Total comments across all topics: 278,569,023

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC