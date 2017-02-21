Stephenville approves items under per...

Stephenville approves items under permits and municipal plan

The Stephenville town council approved two outline planning permissions and one permit during its regular general meeting on Thursday, including a number of tax adjustments. a Essential Beauty Hair Studio: permit to use space in the building at 195 Hansen Highway for a beauty salon and erect a five-foot by 10-foot sign on the building.

Newfoundland

