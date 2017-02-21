Stephenville approves items under permits and municipal plan
The Stephenville town council approved two outline planning permissions and one permit during its regular general meeting on Thursday, including a number of tax adjustments. a Essential Beauty Hair Studio: permit to use space in the building at 195 Hansen Highway for a beauty salon and erect a five-foot by 10-foot sign on the building.
