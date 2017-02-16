St. John's stabbing victim in serious condition, man charged with attempted murder

A 22-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after another man was discovered stabbed in a St. John's home early Friday morning. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary were called to a report of a domestic disturbance at a house on Weymouth Street off Oxen Pond Road around 3:30 a.m. Once they arrived, officers found a 24-year-old man with stabbing injuries.

