St. John's stabbing victim in serious condition, man charged with attempted murder

23 min ago Read more: CBC News

A 22-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after another man was discovered stabbed in a St. John's home early Friday morning. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary were called to a report of a domestic disturbance at a house on Weymouth Street off Oxen Pond Road around 3:30 a.m. Once they arrived, officers found a 24-year-old man with stabbing injuries.

