St. John's prepares for 275th anniver...

St. John's prepares for 275th anniversary

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

Rev. James Wheeler holds a watercolor painting depicting the original 1740's church building while being photograph on Feb. 18, as St. John's Episcopal Church of Stamford prepares to celebrates its upcoming 275th anniversary. less Rev.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Projects promoting safe and caring schools thro... 12 hr Atlantic 2016 1
News Ottawa to invest in 'fisheries innovation' for ... Fri Nfld 1
News Newfoundland and Labrador to cut 287 management... Fri Nfld 1
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) Fri Upon the roof 62,038
News No student should go hungry in Halton Feb 21 Mac 1
News Call Board auditions: Muhlenberg Summer Theatre... Feb 20 silly rabbit 1
News Three moose appear at Tim Horton's drive-thru, ... Jan '17 not same luck 4 deer 1
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,609 • Total comments across all topics: 279,157,442

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC