St. John's man who fled from police jailed by Corner Brook court
A man who runs his own courier business in St. John's was given jail time and prohibited from driving for a year after being convicted in a Corner Brook courtroom Friday of evading police. The sentence was handed down by provincial court Judge Kymil Howe after Dustin Etheridge pleaded guilty to evading police and breach of probation.
