St. John's home saved after fire, only one room damaged
Fire crews were able to save this home on Vinnicombe Street in St. John's from burning down Wednesday night, and only one room sustained significant damage. The St. John's Regional Fire Department was called to a home on Vinnicombe Street around 9:45 p.m. Crews were able to get the fire under control quickly, saving the home.
