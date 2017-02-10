St. John's ceremony remembers Tommy R...

St. John's ceremony remembers Tommy Ricketts

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Western Star

A ceremony was held Feb. 10 to mark the 50th anniversary of the death of Tommy Ricketts. Photo by Joe Gibbons/The Telegram In commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the death of Newfoundland war hero Tommy Ricketts on Friday, a brief remembrance and wreath-laying ceremony was held at his gravesite at the Anglican Cemetery on Forest Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 4 hr Truth 61,996
News Three moose appear at Tim Horton's drive-thru, ... Jan '17 not same luck 4 deer 1
News Snowfall warning, special weather statements is... Jan '17 Moose head 4 Timmys 1
News Mount Pearl grocery store employee wins $250,00... Dec '16 hassen benhassen 3
News Quebec and N.L.: Why peace won't come quickly b... Dec '16 Nfld got short st... 1
News Did Trudeau tip his hand on NAFTA? Not while Tr... Nov '16 JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 1
News Tar-covered ghost vessel from Canada hits Ireland Nov '16 McCafe 1
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,879 • Total comments across all topics: 278,820,979

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC