Snowmobile fire prompts warning from parents of 7-year-old boy
A 7-year-old boy was pinned under his burning snowmobile last week on the Northern Peninsula, but his father says he's not injured, just shaken up. Perry Sturge said his son Ethan was out riding his youth snowmobile at his grandparents' house in Great Brehat, near St. Anthony, when Ethan started calling out, "Dad! Dad!" "When I looked over, here he was, of course, half bottom-up with the snow machine on his leg," said Sturge.
