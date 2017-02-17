Snowblowers sales surge as Maritimers...

Snowblowers sales surge as Maritimers dig themselves out of back-to-back storms

16 hrs ago Read more: The Now Newspaper

Nova Scotia's online plow tracker showed more than 35 snow-clearing vehicles working on the province's roads Sunday. A spokesperson for the City of Halifax says around 200 crew have been working "around-the-clock," but it could be another week until sidewalks are fully cleared of last week's 80 centimetres of snowfall.

Newfoundland

