Snelgrove verdict: Andrew Parsons says he has duty to ensure confidence in justice system
Protestors outside the Supreme Court building in downtown St. John's Friday night, following the not guilty verdict in the sexual assault trial of RNC Const. Doug Snelgrove.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|21 hr
|vuppo
|62,039
|Projects promoting safe and caring schools thro...
|Sat
|Atlantic 2016
|1
|Ottawa to invest in 'fisheries innovation' for ...
|Feb 24
|Nfld
|1
|Newfoundland and Labrador to cut 287 management...
|Feb 24
|Nfld
|1
|No student should go hungry in Halton
|Feb 21
|Mac
|1
|Call Board auditions: Muhlenberg Summer Theatre...
|Feb 20
|silly rabbit
|1
|Three moose appear at Tim Horton's drive-thru, ...
|Jan '17
|not same luck 4 deer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC