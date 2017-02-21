Snelgrove not guilty

More than two years after he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman while on duty, Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Const. Carl Douglas Snelgrove was acquitted of the charge Friday evening.

Newfoundland

