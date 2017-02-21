School girl raises over 800 for Little Princess Trust after watching Emmerdale
Katie Clarke, who attends Pitmaston Primary School in the St John's area of Worcester decided to cut her hair for the Little Princess Trust after watching Emmerdale. Her mother, Lisa Wilks said: "A storyline in Emmerdale where someone got cancer and lost all of her hair really affected her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evesham Journal.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|21 hr
|vuppo
|62,039
|Projects promoting safe and caring schools thro...
|Sat
|Atlantic 2016
|1
|Ottawa to invest in 'fisheries innovation' for ...
|Feb 24
|Nfld
|1
|Newfoundland and Labrador to cut 287 management...
|Feb 24
|Nfld
|1
|No student should go hungry in Halton
|Feb 21
|Mac
|1
|Call Board auditions: Muhlenberg Summer Theatre...
|Feb 20
|silly rabbit
|1
|Three moose appear at Tim Horton's drive-thru, ...
|Jan '17
|not same luck 4 deer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC