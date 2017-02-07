Salt n' Pepa to play Maritime dates in May
The I Love the 90s Tou r is making a few stops in the Maritimes this year after more than 110 shows across North America in 2016. The all-ages event includes a lineup of 90s musicians including Salt-N-Pepa , Rob Base, All 4 One, Color Me Badd, Biz Markie, Young MC, and C+C Music Factory featuring Freedom Williams.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|10 min
|YouDummy
|61,989
|Three moose appear at Tim Horton's drive-thru, ...
|Jan '17
|not same luck 4 deer
|1
|Snowfall warning, special weather statements is...
|Jan '17
|Moose head 4 Timmys
|1
|Mount Pearl grocery store employee wins $250,00...
|Dec '16
|hassen benhassen
|3
|Quebec and N.L.: Why peace won't come quickly b...
|Dec '16
|Nfld got short st...
|1
|Did Trudeau tip his hand on NAFTA? Not while Tr...
|Nov '16
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|Tar-covered ghost vessel from Canada hits Ireland
|Nov '16
|McCafe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC