Salt n' Pepa to play Maritime dates in May

The I Love the 90s Tou r is making a few stops in the Maritimes this year after more than 110 shows across North America in 2016. The all-ages event includes a lineup of 90s musicians including Salt-N-Pepa , Rob Base, All 4 One, Color Me Badd, Biz Markie, Young MC, and C+C Music Factory featuring Freedom Williams.

