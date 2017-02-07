Salt n' Pepa to play Maritime dates i...

Salt n' Pepa to play Maritime dates in May

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Western Star

The I Love the 90s Tou r is making a few stops in the Maritimes this year after more than 110 shows across North America in 2016. The all-ages event includes a lineup of 90s musicians including Salt-N-Pepa , Rob Base, All 4 One, Color Me Badd, Biz Markie, Young MC, and C+C Music Factory featuring Freedom Williams.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 10 min YouDummy 61,989
News Three moose appear at Tim Horton's drive-thru, ... Jan '17 not same luck 4 deer 1
News Snowfall warning, special weather statements is... Jan '17 Moose head 4 Timmys 1
News Mount Pearl grocery store employee wins $250,00... Dec '16 hassen benhassen 3
News Quebec and N.L.: Why peace won't come quickly b... Dec '16 Nfld got short st... 1
News Did Trudeau tip his hand on NAFTA? Not while Tr... Nov '16 JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 1
News Tar-covered ghost vessel from Canada hits Ireland Nov '16 McCafe 1
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,402 • Total comments across all topics: 278,650,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC