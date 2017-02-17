Run the world, girls: Newfoundlander in Iraq raises money for 'safe space' sports
Maria Mulcahy said she was inspired to raise money for women in countries like Afghanistan after she felt uncomfortable, and ultimately stopped, running outside in Iraq. A Newfoundlander living in Iraq is channeling her passion for running into a fight for human rights, one mile and one dollar at a time.
