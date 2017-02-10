Retrial for accused killer Steven Neville postponed until 2018
The retrial for accused murderer Steven Neville has been postponed until March 2018, but the reason why is not reportable due to a publication ban. Neville is facing charges of second-degree murder in the death of Doug Flynn, 19, and the attempted murder of Ryan Dwyer in 2010.
