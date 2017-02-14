Reporter's right to cover story at heart of court case involving Muskrat Falls protest
Justin Brake facing contempt of court listened to lawyer Geoff Budden put forward argements from the gallery A supreme court judge in Happy Valley-Goose Bay heard arguments Tuesday as to whether the editor of TheIndependent.ca should be held in contempt for breaking a court injunction at the Muskrat Falls site. "There always has been a responsibility of journalists to tell important stories of great public significance and I feel like we've done that in this case," Justin Brake told CBC News after the hearing.
