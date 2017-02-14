RCMP searching for missing Ramea man
The Bay St. George and Burgeo detachments of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police are requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing 78-year-old man from Ramea. Jack Sibley is diabetic and may be driving a 2014 dark green Chev Cruze.
