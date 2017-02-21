Province looks to future with Workforce Innovation Centre announcement
Premier Dwight Ball announces the Workforce Innovation Centre at the College of the North Atlantic in Corner Brook on Friday. The centre, announced at the city campus on Friday, will support and fund activities, research, designs and projects that demonstrate innovation and identify methods to better assist individuals prepare for, find, return to or maintain sustainable employment.
