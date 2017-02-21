Province looks to future with Workfor...

Province looks to future with Workforce Innovation Centre announcement

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Western Star

Premier Dwight Ball announces the Workforce Innovation Centre at the College of the North Atlantic in Corner Brook on Friday. The centre, announced at the city campus on Friday, will support and fund activities, research, designs and projects that demonstrate innovation and identify methods to better assist individuals prepare for, find, return to or maintain sustainable employment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Projects promoting safe and caring schools thro... 14 hr Atlantic 2016 1
News Ottawa to invest in 'fisheries innovation' for ... Fri Nfld 1
News Newfoundland and Labrador to cut 287 management... Fri Nfld 1
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) Fri Upon the roof 62,038
News No student should go hungry in Halton Feb 21 Mac 1
News Call Board auditions: Muhlenberg Summer Theatre... Feb 20 silly rabbit 1
News Three moose appear at Tim Horton's drive-thru, ... Jan '17 not same luck 4 deer 1
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,813 • Total comments across all topics: 279,158,950

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC